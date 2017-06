(Adds detail from paragraph 3)

HAMBURG Dec 14 Indian state trading company PEC has tendered to buy 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 15,000 tonnes of palm olein vegetable oil, European traders said on Wednesday.

The crude, degummed soyoil should come from Argentina. The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil should come from Indonesia or Malaysia.

Bidding deadline for the soyoil tender was Dec. 20. Bidding deadline for the palm oil tender was Dec. 19.

Shipment for the soyoil was December 2011 to January 2012, with a purchase of a consignment already afloat on board a ship possible.

PEC made no purchase in a previous tender for 3,000 tonnes of soyoil which closed on Dec. 13.

Shipment of the palm oil was sought between Jan. 1-30, 2012, in three consignments. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)