NEW DELHI, April 25 India will take "corrective measures", a Finance Ministry official said reacting to the rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrade of the country's outlook from stable to negative.

The official, who declined to be named, did not elaborate on the measures.

But Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal told reporters the government hoped to get lawmaker approval in the current session of parliament for the insurance amendment bill, which initially proposed to raise foreign direct investment limit to 49 percent from the current 26 percent.

It is unclear whether the government would be able to keep the proposed increase in the FDI limit in the final amendment. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)