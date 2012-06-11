BRIEF-Wockhardt gets members' nod to raise capital via QIP for 10 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod to raise capital via qip for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcjJhm) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 11 Standard & Poor's said on Monday its latest report on India explains further why the country's investment-grade rating could be at risk, less than two months after it cut the country's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.
India could become the first of the so-called BRIC economies to lose its investment-grade status, S&P said, sending the rupee and stocks lower. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Gets members' nod to raise capital via qip for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcjJhm) Further company coverage:
* Sterling plummets, dollar higher * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 (Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 9 Gold fell for a third day on Friday as the dollar firmed after the UK national election left no single party with a claim to power though most investors seemed to shrug off the uncertainty. With the majority of seats counted, incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party had