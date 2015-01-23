MUMBAI Jan 23 Not many sovereign rating changes are expected in the Asia-Pacific region this year, Kim Eng Tan, an analyst at rating agency Standard and Poor's said in a conference call with the media on Friday.

He also said the electoral success at the sub-national level for the Bharatiya Janata Party in India would be key for taking up major reforms. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)