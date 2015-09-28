NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India launched its first
space research observatory and several U.S. satellites on
Monday, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to expand
his country's influence in the competitive, $300 billion global
space industry.
The observatory, named ASTROSAT, will help Indian scientists
intensify space exploration efforts by studying distant
celestial objects and conduct deeper analyses of star systems.
"This launch ... is important for astronomical sciences,"
Harsh Vardhan, India's minister for earth sciences, said in a
statement. "We look forward to prospective research."
The simultaneous launch of six other satellites, four of
which were for the United States, came hours before a scheduled
meeting between Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama.
Modi is bullish about India's space research programme and
has repeatedly lauded the efforts of his scientists, who last
year scored big on the global stage when their low-cost Mars
mission entered the red planet's orbit on its very first
attempt.
Despite the recent successes, the growth of India's space
programme has been stymied by lack of heavier launchers and slow
execution of missions - during 2007-2012, only about half of the
planned 60 missions were accomplished.
In December, India successfully tested a new, more powerful
rocket - the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark
III - that can put heavier payloads into space, but it is not
yet operational.
ASTROSAT is seen as a smaller version of NASA's Hubble Space
Telescope that was launched in 1990. It will be able to detect
objects in multiple wavelengths such as X-rays, but with far
lower precision than Hubble, said Mayank Vahia of the Tata
Institute of Fundamental Research.
"This will bring little commercial advantage but will show
India's new capability in space research," said Vahia, whose
institute made three of the five scientific instruments aboard
ASTROSAT.
The ASTROSAT instruments will transmit data to a control
centre in the southern city of Bangalore that will manage the
satellite during its five-year mission life.
