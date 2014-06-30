BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
NEW DELHI, June 30 Newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for India to be the world's low-cost space technology supplier, minutes after witnessing the launch of a rocket carrying five satellites from France, Singapore, Germany and Canada on Monday.
The launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle bolsters India's goal of capturing more of the $304 billion annual global space market, and Modi seized the moment with an uplifting speech about India's prowess in cheap space technology.
"This fills every Indian's heart with pride and I can see it reflected in the joy and satisfaction on your faces," said Modi, from the launch site of India's southeastern coast.
"Truly this is a global endorsement of India's space capability," he said, adding that India's current Mars mission cost less than the budget of the Hollywood science fiction film Gravity. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ron Popeski)
