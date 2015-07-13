NEW DELHI, July 13 The Indian Space Research
Organisation's (ISRO) commercial arm is investigating a
suspected breach of its website on Sunday, an official said.
The homepage of ISRO's commercial wing, called Antrix, was
redirecting to another page on Sunday, space agency spokesman
Deviprasad Karnik. The Antrix website is currently being
rebuilt.
"Antrix is investigating. There is no concern," Karnik said
on Monday. "Somebody has played a mischief."
The breach came two days after ISRO successfully launched
five British satellites. India is a small player in the $300
billion global space industry but aims to increase its presence
over the coming years.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Hugh Lawson)