By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 18 India's space agency
successfully tested on Thursday its most powerful satellite
launch vehicle that can put heavier payloads into space, and, it
hopes, win India a bigger slice of the $300 billion global space
industry.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also checked
the working of an unmanned crew module on the vehicle, which
could give the agency the option of manned missions.
Once operational, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch
Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III will be able to put satellites weighing
about 4 tonnes into orbit, almost doubling India's current
capability.
"The powerful launch vehicle ... will change our destiny in
placing various spacecraft into communication orbits," said S.
Somnath, project director of the new GSLV vehicle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to develop India's
50-year-old space programme and the government increased funding
for space research by 50 percent to almost $1 billion this
financial year.
But ISRO's growth has been stymied by a lack of a heavier
launcher and the slow execution of missions. Between 2007 and
2012, it accomplished only about half of its planned 60
missions, government data showed.
Experts said the test of the GSLV took India a step closer
to attracting more foreign business which would help Asia's
third-largest economy emerge as a stronger player in the global
space race.
The experiment on Thursday also helped ISRO test the
vehicle's atmospheric stability and its design. It was powered
by two engines while a third is under development.
"We still need to put a heavier third engine to ensure this
vehicle can be used successfully for manned missions and heavier
satellite launches," said Mayank Vahia, a scientist at the Tata
Institute of Fundamental Research.
In September, India's Mars Orbiter Mission entered the red
planet's orbit, making India the first Asian nation to reach
Mars on its first attempt. The mission was lauded for its
shoestring budget of about $74 million.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)