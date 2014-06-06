US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's lower house of parliament elected a veteran ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as speaker on Friday, clearing a key hurdle before the government unveils its policy programme next week.
Sumitra Mahajan, 71, an eight-term member of the house from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was unanimously elected as speaker of the 545-member Lok Sabha, or House of the People.
Modi won the first outright parliamentary majority in 30 years in last month's election, creating expectations that the new legislature will do a better job after a previous term marked by legislative drift and chaotic debates.
Although the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance control a big majority, with a combined count of 336 seats, Modi will need to cobble together alliances to pass some measures through the upper house.
President Pranab Mukherjee is due to present the government's agenda next week, with parliament reconvening in July to consider Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's first budget. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487