May 14 India's Speciality Restaurants Ltd has set a price band of 146 rupees to 155 rupees a share for its initial public offering aimed at raising up to 1.82 billion rupees ($33.98 million), the company said in a newspaper advertisement on Monday.

Speciality Restaurants, which runs popular food joints such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, plans to sell 11.74 million shares through the offering, for which subscriptions open on May 16 and close on May 18, it said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the sole manager for the issue.

($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)