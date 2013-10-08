US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it got no bids at its special repo auction where it lends to banks for lending on to mutual funds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.