NEW DELHI Jan 15 India expects to exceed its budgeted target of about 113 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) from a spectrum auction due next month, the telecoms secretary said on Wednesday.

The government received applications from eight companies including Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel Ltd to participate in the auction, M.F. Farooqui said.

($1= 61.54 Indian rupees)