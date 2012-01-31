India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees