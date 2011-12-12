BRIEF-Bosch launches micro climate monitoring system for India
* Says launches micro climate monitoring system for India ; to invest 9 billion rupees for financial year 2017-18
Indian equity & derivatives coverage is available on the following speed guide pages: Indian equity pricing, statistics and news guide: Indian equity and currency derivatives information: & To access these pages type the relevant page codes and hit the enter button, or double click on the codes given above.
* Says launches micro climate monitoring system for India ; to invest 9 billion rupees for financial year 2017-18
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA