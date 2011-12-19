BRIEF-India cenbank says 10 states raise 107.75 bln rupees via loans
* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees
Indian equity & derivatives coverage is available on the following speed guide pages: Indian equity pricing, statistics and news guide: Indian equity and currency derivatives information: & To access these pages type the relevant page codes and hit the enter button, or double click on the codes given above.
* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee