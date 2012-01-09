GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
Indian equity & derivatives coverage is available on the following speed guide pages: Indian equity pricing, statistics and news guide: Indian equity and currency derivatives information: & To access these pages type the relevant page codes and hit the enter button, or double click on the codes given above.
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction