BRIEF-Jeevan Scientific Technology gets zero 483 observations from USFDA audit at JSTL
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indian equity & derivatives coverage is available on the following speed guide pages: Indian equity pricing, statistics and news guide: Indian equity and currency derivatives information: & To access these pages type the relevant page codes and hit the enter button, or double click on the codes given above.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE115A14516 LIC HOUSING FIN 83D 13-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 350 99.9827