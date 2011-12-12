BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
To access Indian debt market information, double click the brackets < > or [ ]. For more guidance see GOVERNMENT BONDS/BILLS-OTC PRICES ================================= Reserve Bank of India Clearing Corp of India , National Stock Exchange Fixed Income Money Market Derivatives Assoc Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India Indian debt market guide Indian Government Debt Indian Corporate Debt coverage Indian Market Commentary Indian Mutual Funds Indian Rupee Money Guide ,, Reuters Bond view page Reuters Money view page Indian Reuters Benchmarks Corporate Bond Focus Page Certificate of Deposit Focus Page Commercial Papers Focus Page GOVERNMENT BONDS/BILLS-OTC PRICES ================================= Government securities quotes SGL a/c trades above 50 mln rupees G-sec active bond quotes NEWS AND ANALYSIS ================= Indian Call Money News IN-CALL-MONEY Outstanding GoI securities India States Outstanding & Issues Global Debt News Guide -2 Emerging Markets News South Asian News Service - India [SNS&IN] Country News-India Economic Indicators - India Money and Debt News - India [MMT&IN] Interest Rate News - India [INT&IN] Comparative Yield Analysis ========================================================== Main Index Debt Index Lost?Selective Access? Reuter Phone Support Reuters India Information - Help desk
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,