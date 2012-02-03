To access Indian debt market information, double click the brackets < > or [ ]. For more guidance see GOVERNMENT BONDS/BILLS-OTC PRICES ================================= Reserve Bank of India Clearing Corp of India , National Stock Exchange Fixed Income Money Market Derivatives Assoc Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India Indian debt market guide Indian Government Debt Indian Corporate Debt coverage Indian Market Commentary Indian Mutual Funds Indian Rupee Money Guide ,, Reuters Bond view page Reuters Money view page Indian Reuters Benchmarks Corporate Bond Focus Page Certificate of Deposit Focus Page Commercial Papers Focus Page GOVERNMENT BONDS/BILLS-OTC PRICES ================================= Government securities quotes SGL a/c trades above 50 mln rupees G-sec active bond quotes NEWS AND ANALYSIS ================= Indian Call Money News IN-CALL-MONEY Outstanding GoI securities India States Outstanding & Issues Global Debt News Guide -2 Emerging Markets News South Asian News Service - India [SNS&IN] Country News-India Economic Indicators - India Money and Debt News - India [MMT&IN] Interest Rate News - India [INT&IN] Comparative Yield Analysis ========================================================== Main Index Debt Index Lost?Selective Access? Reuter Phone Support Reuters India Information - Help desk