NEW DELHI, July 31 India's finance minister on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional $4 billion in the current fiscal year, almost half of it earmarked to inject capital into state-run banks struggling with bad debts.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked the lower house of parliament to agree to additional spending of 255 billion rupees. The government has a budget target of spending 17.77 trillion rupees ($277 billion) in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

In the annual budget in February, Jaitley provided 79.4 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) to bolster capital reserves of the state-banks. ($1 = 64.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)