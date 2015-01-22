(Adds lessor's full name in second reference and in headline)
By Tim Hepher
DUBLIN Jan 21 India faces growing pressure over
financial uncertainty at budget carrier SpiceJet after
leasing company BOC Aviation demanded the return of three leased
aircraft, in what is seen as a test of global rules on aircraft
investments.
The leasing arm of Bank of China warned in an interview that
India's fast-growing airline industry could struggle to attract
funds unless India upholds a pact designed to protect the owners
of leased jets, widely used across the world.
"SpiceJet is a very frustrating situation," Chief Executive
Robert Martin told Reuters.
"Obviously when we lease planes we like people to pay us.
And if they don't pay us, then generally the way an operating
lessor reacts is by moving its planes to somewhere else in the
world."
India's Economic Times this week reported lessors wanted
permission to retrieve 11 jets.
BOC Aviation said it had asked for three Boeing 737s to
removed from the Indian register, a step towards repossession.
The Singapore firm is among half a dozen lessors with
exposure to SpiceJet, which is trying to finalise a new
shareholder structure and cash lifeline.
Others involved include Canada's export credit agency, which
financed 15 Bombardier Q400 turboprops worth $450
million at list prices. A spokesman said it had not yet asked
for these to be deregistered and was working with the carrier.
SpiceJet said it was trying to resolve any disputes.
"In general with the imminent change of ownership and
re-capitalization, we expect all matters related to payables to
be resolved soon in co-operation with our partners and
suppliers, and are in regular contact with them," Sanjiv Kapoor,
SpiceJet's Chief Operating Officer, said by email.
It is the second such standoff in as many years after
lessors clashed with now-inactive Kingfisher Airlines over
Airbus jets.
But financiers are watching SpiceJet's case especially
closely because it is the first formal test, in one of the
world's biggest markets, of the so-called Cape Town Convention.
The 2001 pact is a key part of efforts to harmonize trade
with developing countries that dominate aircraft demand, but
which is only now being implemented in key markets like India.
In return for 10 percent cheaper fees, the pact gives owners
clearer rights to pull assets in the event of default.
Martin said ignoring the pact would hurt other carriers.
"It means the industry will be less interested in leasing
planes to India, relative to other jurisdictions," he said.
Airlines have 60 days to return planes, but officials said
SpiceJet still had time to meet this deadline.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Tommy Wilkes;
editing by Andrew Roche)