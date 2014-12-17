(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SpiceJet's
woes are all too familiar. India is cajoling banks to
lend to the country's second largest single-brand carrier when
the debt-ridden airline needs more equity. The government's hope
is to save jobs and prevent a repeat of the embarrassing
high-profile failure of Kingfisher Airlines which was
grounded in 2012. Even if the rescue works, exorbitant fuel
taxes and the lack of a bankruptcy law will keep the industry
stuck in an air pocket.
The government is doing what it can to keep SpiceJet flying
without directly putting taxpayers on the hook. The civil
aviation ministry said on Dec. 16 that it may "request" banks to
lend up to $94 million to the carrier in loans guaranteed by the
company's chairman, Kalanithi Maran. Together with related
parties, the tycoon owns 58 percent of the struggling airline.
State oil companies and airport operators are also being asked
to play a part by extending credit or giving SpiceJet longer to
make payments.
Finding an outside investor at this late stage may depend on
Maran's willingness to put his own money to work. Swapping debt
into equity would make more sense. Even after efforts to trim
costs, the carrier made a net loss of $49 million in the quarter
that ended Sept. 30 and its net debt is almost five times as
large. Losses may be worse in the current quarter after the
airline regulator banned SpiceJet from taking advance orders
beyond 30 days - a restriction which the government now wants to
relax.
Struggling airlines are not unique to India, but there are
significant unfavourable local factors. Sales taxes on aviation
turbine fuel vary from state to state but currently average
around 24 percent, according to consultancy CAPA. That's a major
burden. The lack of a comprehensive bankruptcy law also means
there is no market-based solution when companies get into
financial trouble. Local airlines can't copy their peers in the
U.S. and elsewhere by seeking bankruptcy protection.
An air pocket is the result. SpiceJet could arguably have
been better managed but the government-led rescue is no fix for
India's aviation woes.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India on Dec. 16 said that banks and other financial
institutions could be asked to lend up to 6 billion rupees ($94
million) to SpiceJet.
- The country's civil aviation ministry said any loan to
India's second-largest single-brand airline would be backed by
the personal guarantee of SpiceJet Chairman Kalanithi Maran.
- In addition, the ministry said that regulator would be
asked to allow SpiceJet to sell advance tickets until March 31,
2015.
- Airport operators would be asked to give the carrier up to
15 days to make payments and state oil companies would be asked
to give credit for up to 15 days, Reuters reported.
- The airline reported a net loss of $48.7 million for the
quarter ended Sept. 30. Net debt stood at $234.8 million at the
end of the same period.
- Maran has already invested at least $400 million into the
airline which needs at least a further $300 million to get back
on its feet, consultancy CAPA estimates.
- Maran and related parties own 58.5 percent of SpiceJet
shares, according to Eikon.
- SpiceJet shares have fallen 20.8 percent so far this year.
- Reuters: India grants reprieve to embattled carrier
SpiceJet
