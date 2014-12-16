* Oil firms, airport operators to give SpiceJet more time to
NEW DELHI, Dec 16 Loss-making Indian airline
SpiceJet Ltd won a crucial reprieve from clamouring
creditors on Tuesday, after the government asked airport
operators and fuel suppliers to give the carrier more time to
pay its bills.
In a crisis reminiscent of the high profile downfall of
Kingfisher Airlines -- which left billions of rupees of debts
and unpaid wages -- SpiceJet has been battling refunds for
customers, forced flight cancellations and a government-imposed
ban on advance bookings for travel more than 30 days away.
Seeking to avoid another embarassing airline collapse,
India's civil aviation ministry said late on Tuesday that the
regulator would be asked to allow SpiceJet to sell advance
tickets until March 31, 2015.
Airport operators would be asked to give it 15 days to make
payments, while state oil companies would be ask to give credit
for up to 15 days, it said.
Banks or other financial institutions could be asked to lend
up to 6 billion rupees ($94 million) -- backed by the personal
guarantee of SpiceJet Chairman Kalanithi Maran, a billionaire
media tycoon, it said.
A reclusive figure, company owner Maran has been largely
absent from talks between SpiceJet and the government and, since
the start of its latest woes, has yet to make any statement on
the airline's future -- and on whether he could step in.
The ministry said SpiceJet would have to commit to raising
capital itself as soon as possible.
Tuesday's measures, it said, were aimed at avoiding a
collapse it said would be a "major setback" for the sector.
A spokesman for the airline was not immediately available to
comment.
Despite a large and increasingly affluent and mobile
population, airlines in India have struggled to make a profit.
Most make heavy losses as they struggle to raise fares above the
operating costs in a highly competitive market.
SpiceJet, which has been in the red since last year, has
already cut the size of its fleet by a third since September and
cancelled more than 70 flights a day for the rest of this year.
"If new money doesn't come from the promoter (Maran) then
there is no case going forward," Kapil Kaul, CEO for South Asia
at consultancy CAPA said, before the government measures were
announced.
Maran, who controls SpiceJet through his Sun Group, has put
at least $400 million into the airline, Kaul estimates, but
would need to invest $300 million to $350 million more to get it
back on its feet.
