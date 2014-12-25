MUMBAI Dec 25 A fund managed by JPMorgan Chase
is in advanced talks to partner with Indian carrier
SpiceJet Ltd's co-founder for a planned $200 million
investment into the cash-strapped airline, the Economic Times
reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of
the discussions.
Ajay Singh, who helped set up the low-cost airline in 2005,
is leading a rescue plan for SpiceJet and has met with aviation
ministry officials to discuss a revival plan.
He is looking to partner some U.S.-based private equity
investors to help fund the airline, a government official told
reporters on Monday.
Singh and a Mumbai-based managing director of JPMorgan's
Asian Infrastructure fund met with senior officials of the
aviation ministry on Tuesday, the newspaper said, citing an
unnamed government source.
The business daily also cited sources saying that Singh and
JPMorgan are in touch with representatives of SpiceJet's
majority owner, billionaire Kalanithi Maran's Sun Group, which
it said was keen to exit the airline completely.
Sun Group has said it cannot afford a bail out after sinking
$400 million since buying it in 2010.
Local media have named private equity firm Indigo Partners
and TPG Capital as among potential investors with whom Singh has
held talks.
Ajay Singh, the JPMorgan Asian Infrastructure fund, TPG
Capital and Indigo partners were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Aman Shah, Indulal PM and Devidutta Tripathy in
Mumbai)