By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 15 Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd
has asked the government and aviation regulators for
concessions that would allow the cash-strapped carrier to keep
flying, the minister of state for civil aviation said on Monday.
Problems at SpiceJet, which has racked up losses for five
consecutive quarters amid fierce competition and high costs,
have deepened in recent weeks and officials of the Directorate
General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have said it must set out a
plan for how it will pay dues to various airline authorities.
"They (SpiceJet) have given their problem to us and they
have said that in case they have to shut down their operation
then the sufferer will be the passenger," Mahesh Sharma told
local television channel ET Now, as executives of India's second
biggest low-cost carrier met officials in New Delhi.
"They have requested certain relaxations and we will discuss
it with our officers, we will discuss it with the senior
minister and of course the government also about what best can
be done," Sharma said, without elaborating.
DGCA officials did not respond to requests for comment on
Monday.
Shares in the airline, which is controlled by billionaire
Kalanithi Maran, closed down 7.8 percent on Monday and have lost
about a third of their value since the start of December.
SpiceJet Chief Operating Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said the
airline had met with officials to talk about the financial
impact of a restriction imposed by the DGCA earlier this month
that has prevented the carrier from taking any booking more than
30 days in advance.
The objective of the meeting was to discuss the financial
impact of the 30-day limit on the airline, Kapoor said on
Twitter.
To save costs, SpiceJet had been cutting the size of its
fleet, which is down by a third since September, forcing it to
cancel around 70 flights a day for the rest of the year, further
reducing its revenue.
The airline said in late November it needed more capital if
it was to return to profitability. Aviation consultancy CAPA
estimates SpiceJet needs at least $300 to $350 million of
investment if it is to be able to recover, up from $250 million
in March.
(Editing by David Holmes)