NEW DELHI Dec 16 Shares in India's SpiceJet
plunged as much as 17 percent on Tuesday as the
cash-strapped airline raced against time to convince the
government to help it remain in the air.
SpiceJet executives were set to meet government officials
for another round of talks after a deadline set by regulators
for the budget carrier to set out a plan for paying its dues to
airline authorities and fuel suppliers expired on Sunday.
SpiceJet Chief Operating Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said on
Monday the airline had not yet submitted a financial plan to the
regulators. A spokesman for the airline said he could not
comment on the talks on Tuesday.
The pressure on the embattled airline, which has been making
losses since last year, to find the fresh capital it says it
needs has increased this month.
"It is a typical squeeze of funds which will threaten
working capital for Spicejet," said Deven Choksey, managing
director of brokerage K.R. Choksey Securities.
"Given the experience with Kingfisher, probably efforts
would be made by government and stakeholders to make sure
Spicejet doesn't go the Kingfisher way," he said.
Choksey was referring to Kingfisher Airlines,
which has not flown for more than two years after racking up
$1.4 billion of debt from a consortium of banks, mostly
state-owned.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation this month banned
SpiceJet from taking advanced bookings for more than 30 days,
forcing it to pay millions in customer refunds.
The airline, majority-owned by billionaire Kalanithi Maran's
Sun Group, has also cut the size of its fleet by a third since
September and cancelled more than 70 flights a day for the rest
of this year.
Airlines in India are largely loss-making, as they struggle
to raise fares above the cost of operating in a highly
competitive market.
SpiceJet says it owes money to suppliers but the amount is
less than the 16 billion rupees ($250 million) reported in local
media.
Aviation consultancy CAPA estimates SpiceJet needs at least
$300 million to $350 million of investment if it is to be able
to recover, up from $250 million in March.
SpiceJet shares were down 9 percent at 0717 GMT, and have
lost more than a third of their value since Dec. 1.
($1 = 63.4300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Additional reporting by Abhishek
Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)