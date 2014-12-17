NEW DELHI Dec 17 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet
Ltd's aircraft are currently grounded because oil
companies have not refuelled any of its planes, a spokesman told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Loss-making SpiceJet owes money to creditors including oil
companies.
On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said airport
operators would be asked to give the airline 15 days to make
payments, while state oil companies would be ask to give credit
for up to 15 days.
The measures, the ministry said, were aimed at avoiding a
collapse which it said would be a "major setback" for the civil
aviation sector.
