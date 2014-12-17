NEW DELHI Dec 17 The parent of India's
loss-making SpiceJet Ltd cannot make large investment
into the carrier and can do no more than provide a guarantee for
a bank loan needed to keep the airline from collapsing, said Sun
Group chief financial officer.
"We do not have the liquidity to invest large sums at the
time which is why we need bank financing. For which the
promoters are willing to provide a guarantee. We cannot do more
than this," S.L. Narayanan told Reuters on Wednesday.
SpiceJet was forced to ground its entire fleet on Wednesday
after oil companies, which are owed money by the airline,
refused to refuel its planes.
On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said airport
operators would be asked to give the airline 15 days to make
payments, while state oil companies would be ask to give credit
for up to 15 days.
The measures, the ministry said, were aimed at avoiding a
collapse which it said would be a "major setback" for the civil
aviation sector.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)