* Aim to cut Bombardier aircraft from fleet, focus on major
routes
* May defer 8 Boeing 737s due to be received in 2015
* Shares surge daily max permissible 10 pct on new ownership
plan
By Siva Govindasamy and Tommy Wilkes
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Jan 16 The prospective
owners of Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd plan
to cut the airline's fleet, shrink its network and return to a
"plain vanilla" business model to achieve profitability, two
people close to the investors said.
Their plans include culling the 15 Bombardier
Q400 regional aircraft from the airline's fleet and sticking to
Boeing 737 narrow body jets, and focusing on profitable
services to and between India's major cities, said the sources.
SpiceJet said on Thursday that Ajay Singh, who helped found
the airline in 2005, has agreed to buy a controlling stake from
billionaire majority owner Kalanithi Maran's Sun Group.
He was expected to submit his plan, which could involve an
investment of $240 million, by the end of January. The plan
would need regulatory approval.
Singh told Reuters on Thursday the airline could break even
in the next financial year by keeping its costs low and taking
advantage of low oil prices.
"SpiceJet has excellent service standards and on-time
performance, but it became too complex. It added a second type
of aircraft and served too many new markets. This came at a very
high cost," said one source familiar with Singh's plans.
"It should aim for a plain vanilla business with only one
type of aircraft, a lean workforce and a focus on low costs.
That is why IndiGo and AirAsia are successful."
Low-cost carrier IndiGo is India's biggest airline. Indigo,
GoAir and the Indian affiliate of Malaysian budget carrier
AirAsia have all charted aggressive expansion plans
and could benefit from a smaller SpiceJet, given that fares are
likely to go up.
Singh could not be reached for comment on Friday. The
sources did not want to be identified as the plan was not
public.
FLEET GROUNDED BRIEFLY
Maran and the Sun Group have been actively looking for an
investor, with the airline losing money for the last five
quarters. It has not been profitable on a full-year basis since
the 12 months ending March 2011, a year after Maran took over.
Last month, it looked to be on the verge of collapse after
a cash crunch and was forced to briefly ground its fleet.
Its woes reflect the broader Indian aviation industry where,
apart from IndiGo, airlines have found it hard to make money
despite rising passenger numbers and a large and increasingly
affluent and mobile population.
SpiceJet, which has reduced its daily flights by a third
since September to 230 a day, could also cull its workforce of
5,000.
The number of 737s in active service with SpiceJet has
fallen to 17 from 31 at the start of 2013. It was due to receive
eight 737s in 2015, but those could be deferred.
The airline, Boeing's only low-cost customer in India, is
also due to take delivery of another 42 upgraded 737 Max jets
from 2018 to replace its existing planes.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)