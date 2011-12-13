MUMBAI Dec 13 Exports of Indian spices fell 11.11 percent in April-October led by a drop in chilli, coriander and garlic, the Spices Board said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Spices exports in the first seven months of the financial year stood at 296,100 tonnes from 333,130 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

The board expects to ship 500,000 tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2012 of which 59 percent has already been shipped out so far till October, the board said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)