MUMBAI Jan 11 Exports of Indian spices fell 5.4 percent in April-November led by a drop in chilli, coriander and garlic shipments, the Spices Board said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Spice exports in the first eight months of the financial year stood at 351,900 tonnes from 372,010 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

The board said it has already shipped out 70 percent of its year-to-March target of 500,000 tonnes by November, the board said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)