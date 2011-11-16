MUMBAI Nov 16 Exports of Indian spices fell 19 percent in April-September to 237,585 tonnes due to a sharp fall in the demand of chilli, coriander, cumin seeds and garlic, the Spices Board said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Spices exports in the first six months of the financial year stood at 237,585 tonnes from 294,925 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Exports of chilli fell 35 percent to 83,000 tonnes while coriander dropped 50 percent to 13,500 tonnes in the period.

Cumin exports fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes during April-Sept.

Garlic exports plummeted 93 percent to 1,010 tonnes.

However, exports of pepper, turmeric and cardamom rose in the period.

Pepper exports rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes, while turmeric jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

The board estimates to ship 500,000 tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2012 Of which 48 percent has already been shipped out so far till September. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)