MUMBAI Dec 13 Exports of Indian spices during April-October fell 11.11 percent on year to 296,100 tonnes, led by a sharp decline in garlic, coriander and chilli, according to data published on the Spices Board website on Tuesday.

The exports in the year-ago period stood at 333,130 tonnes.

While exports of garlic plummeted 94 percent to 1,000 tonnes, that of coriander declined 45 percent to 16,000 tonnes and chilli 26 percent to 110,500 tonnes.

However, exports of pepper, turmeric, cumin and cardamom rose during the period.

Turmeric shipments jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes and pepper 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

"Lower stocks in pepper with other pepper producing countries and competitive prices in the international market are supporting exports from India," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India is the third largest pepper producer in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

Cumin exports edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes during April-Oct.

The board expects to ship 500,000 tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2012, of which 59 percent has already been shipped out so far till October, the board said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)