MUMBAI Jan 11 Exports of Indian spices fell 5.4 percent in April-November led by a drop in chilli, coriander and garlic shipments, the Spices Board said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Spice exports in the first eight months of the financial year stood at 351,900 tonnes compared with 372,010 tonnes a year ago.

Exports of garlic plummeted 94 percent to 1,075 tonnes while chilli fell 24 percent to 132,500 tonnes.

However, exports of pepper, turmeric, cumin and cardamom rose during the period.

Turmeric shipments jumped 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes and pepper rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

Cumin exports gained 28 percent to 26,500 tonnes during April-Oct.

"Exports in jeera and pepper were good in the last two months because of good supplies from India and competitive prices. Spices exports should improve further in coming months," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

The board said it has already shipped out 70 percent of its year-to-March target of 500,000 tonnes by November, the board said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)