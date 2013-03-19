MUMBAI, March 19 India exported about 524,690
tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of
Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending
March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.
The increase was mainly due to rising demand for cumin and
chilli and total exports in the current financial year are seen
higher than the last year, an official from the Spices Board
said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity as he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
Spice exports in the last financial year (2011/12) stood at
575,270 tonnes, a commerce ministry statement showed, quoting
junior commerce minister D Purandeswari replying to a query in
parliament on Monday.
The provisional figure for the current financial year
assumes significance as the state-owned Spices Board, under the
commerce ministry, has not released any export numbers since
April, after the start of the financial year.
The latest figure for the first three quarters of the
current fiscal reflected an about 29.6 percent jump in exports
from the year ago period.
"Spices exports during April-December 2011 were around
405,000 tonnes," said the official from the Spices Board.
Industry players expect cumin seed exports from Syria to
remain low due to political unrest there and possible lower
output which would divert demand to India.
