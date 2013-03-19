MUMBAI, March 19 India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

The increase was mainly due to rising demand for cumin and chilli and total exports in the current financial year are seen higher than the last year, an official from the Spices Board said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Spice exports in the last financial year (2011/12) stood at 575,270 tonnes, a commerce ministry statement showed, quoting junior commerce minister D Purandeswari replying to a query in parliament on Monday.

The provisional figure for the current financial year assumes significance as the state-owned Spices Board, under the commerce ministry, has not released any export numbers since April, after the start of the financial year.

The latest figure for the first three quarters of the current fiscal reflected an about 29.6 percent jump in exports from the year ago period.

"Spices exports during April-December 2011 were around 405,000 tonnes," said the official from the Spices Board.

Industry players expect cumin seed exports from Syria to remain low due to political unrest there and possible lower output which would divert demand to India. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)