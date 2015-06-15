MUMBAI, June 15 India's spices exports in the
2014/15 fiscal year ended on March 31 rose 9.4 percent from a
year ago to 893,920 tonnes on good demand for chilli and cumin
seeds, the state-run Spices Board said in a statement on Monday.
In value terms exports rose 7.3 percent to a record $2.43
billion as chilli, black pepper and cardamom fetched higher
prices in the world market, it said in a statement.
Chilli exports in the year jumped 11 percent to 347,000
tonnes, while cumin seed exports surged 28 percent to 155,500
tonnes, it said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)