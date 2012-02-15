MUMBAI Feb 15 Exports of Indian spices fell 1 percent to 396,665 tonnes in the April-December period from a year earlier, led by a drop in chilli, coriander and garlic shipments, the state run Spices Board said in a statement on its website.

However, in terms of rupee value, spices exports during the period rose by 47 percent. The Indian rupee plunged nearly 16 percent in 2011, benefitting exporters.

Exports of garlic plummeted 93 percent to 1,175 tonnes, while chilli fell 19 percent to 153,500 tonnes.

Exports of pepper, turmeric, cumin and cardamom rose during the period. Turmeric shipments jumped 66 percent to 62,000 tonnes and pepper rose 46 percent to 19,500 tonnes.

Cumin exports gained 45 percent to 31,500 tonnes.

The exports represented 79 percent of the Spices Board's year-to-March target of 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)