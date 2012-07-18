MUMBAI, July 18 Exports of Indian spices rose 49 percent in April from a year earlier, led by strong overseas sales of cardamom, chilli and garlic, th e state-run Spices Board said on its website.

Spices export in the first month of the on-going 2012/13 financial year was 58,685 tonnes, compared with 39,396 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

In April, overseas sales of cardamom (large) more than tripled to 100 tonnes from a year ago, while chilli sales more than doubled to 30,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Turmeric shipments edged up 1 percent to 7,300 tonnes and cumin rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes in April.

Exports of spice oils and oleoresins, rose 23 percent to 600 tonnes in April.

Pepper exports, however, fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes.

Overseas sales of Indian-origin pepper have been poor as it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market, analysts said.

The board has set a target to export 566,000 tonnes of spices in FY 2012/13, up from 500,000 tonnes last year, the statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)