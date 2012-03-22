MUMBAI, March 22 India's turmeric futures may edge up in opening trade on Thursday due to some short-covering but higher spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop are seen weighing on sentiment by mid-session.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* On Wednesday, the April turmeric contract ended 3.45 percent higher at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 10 percent this month.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to continue trading weak due to large arrivals of the new season crop in the spot market amid expectations of higher output this year, analysts said.

* Daily supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.

* Jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 1.83 percent lower at 12,090 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may fall on continued profit-booking though thin domestic supplies and lower stocks are seen restricting losses.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.90 percent lower at 42,300 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. The contract has fallen more than 6 percent this month.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)