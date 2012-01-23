MUMBAI Jan 23 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures were up on Monday as a decline in spot supplies
and a pick-up in local demand supported buying. The gains were
restricted, though, due to expectations of higher output in 2012
on increased acreage and favourable weather.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvesting starts from February.
* At 2:40 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.79
percent at 16,215 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It looks bullish because of a decline in supplies and
fresh export demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of
increased area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 75
rupees to 15,987.50 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in spot as farmers
held back their produce, waiting for better prices on a likely
fall in output.
* At 2:40 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.43
percent at 32,690 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fresh buying can continue in the current week.
Fundamentals are positive for the short term on the back of
Vietnam holidays and low arrivals in the Indian market," Kotak
Commodities said in their weekly spices report on Monday.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 235 rupees to
31,750 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on some overseas enquiries and
local buying but prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies
this year weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric was 1.00 percent up at 4,630
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are getting support at the lower levels. Overseas
demand is coming for turmeric and is likely to support prices
but any sharp rise is unlikely because of hopes of higher crop,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)