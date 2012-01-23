MUMBAI Jan 23 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on Monday as a decline in spot supplies and a pick-up in local demand supported buying. The gains were restricted, though, due to expectations of higher output in 2012 on increased acreage and favourable weather.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At 2:40 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.79 percent at 16,215 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It looks bullish because of a decline in supplies and fresh export demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 75 rupees to 15,987.50 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in spot as farmers held back their produce, waiting for better prices on a likely fall in output.

* At 2:40 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.43 percent at 32,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh buying can continue in the current week. Fundamentals are positive for the short term on the back of Vietnam holidays and low arrivals in the Indian market," Kotak Commodities said in their weekly spices report on Monday.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 235 rupees to 31,750 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on some overseas enquiries and local buying but prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies this year weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric was 1.00 percent up at 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are getting support at the lower levels. Overseas demand is coming for turmeric and is likely to support prices but any sharp rise is unlikely because of hopes of higher crop," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)