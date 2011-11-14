MUMBAI Nov 14 Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trades on Monday, weighed by current higher supplies and estimates of a rise in production for next year, analysts and traders said.

* At 3:02 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 1.28 percent at 4,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market due to last year's bumper crop.

* On Monday around 1,000 bags of 70 kg each reached Nizamabad market while arrivals at Erode were 8,000 bags.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to remain under pressure because supplies are higher and likely to continue to be the same in the next year also," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 36 rupees to 5,495 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures edged slilghtly up due to short covering after prices fell more than 7 percent since the beginning of the month.

* However, expectations of higher sowing than last year due to favourable weather conditions and poor overseas demand weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in Gujarat and in some regions in Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days.

* Demand has been poor from local and overseas buyers on hopes of a further decline in prices due to the ongoing sowing operations that is expected to be higher than last year.

* At 3:02 p.m., the most active December jeera was 0.30 percent up at 13,665 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some intra-day pull back could be seen in prices but the medium term trend is still weak because exports are weak and the area under cultivation is expected higher this year," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a major spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 29 rupees to 14,171 rupees per 100 kg.

* Hudani recommends selling at 13,500 rupees in the December contract for a target of 13,000 rupees.

* Gujarat state is the biggest producer in India of the winter-sown crop and planting started in October.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were steady as lower stocks with major producing countries offset the negative sentiment from likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop.

* At 3.02 p.m., the most active December pepper contract fell 0.10 percent to 34,755 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers may bring their produce by mid-December, slightly earlier this year because prices are very attractive," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in the southern state of Kerala, pepper fell 7 rupees to 34,134 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)