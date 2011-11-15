MUMBAI Nov 15 Turmeric futures rose in
afternoon trade on Tuesday supported by demand in the spot
market and short-covering which could continue at these levels,
traders and analysts said.
* Longer-term, higher stocks and estimates of a rise in
production for the coming year are seen weighing on sentiment,
analysts and traders said.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 26
rupees to 5,552 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 3:52 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract
was up 2.31 percent at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg. It has
fallen more than 14 percent from the contract high of 5,576
rupees touched on Oct. 11.
* "It's a temporary pull back in the prices. Futures may
rise by another 100-200 rupees to match the spot prices.
Short-covering is expected to continue at these levels," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Analysts and traders do not expect prices to
sustain higher levels in the long run as increased supplies are
expected next year, which should mean downward pressure.
JEERA
Jeera futures were up as traders chose to buy at lower levels
after prices have fallen more than six percent since the
beginning of the month.
* However, a sharp gain is unlikely with spot prices still
slipping as the market expects increased supply with sowing now
under way in key cultivating areas, traders and analysts said.
* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and
Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing
of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this
season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown
crops.
* At 3:52 p.m., the most active December jeera contract
was 0.58 percent up at 13,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying support is seen at lower levels but the upside is
restricted because of weak overseas demand and sowing
operations," said Reddy.
* Reddy expects the December contract to rise to 14,200
rupees in short term.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 19 rupees to 14,221
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were trading in a narrow range with weakness
expected in the short term as the likelihood of early arrivals
from the new crop tempted by remunerative prices offset
depleting stocks and thin spot supplies.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
* At 3:52 p.m., the most active December pepper contract
eased 0.16 percent to 34,735 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are likely to be range-bound until strong winter
demand comes in. Demand is there but it's not sustaining at
higher levels," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key
spot market in the southern state of Kerala.
* At Kochi, pepper gained 338 rupees to 34,540 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)