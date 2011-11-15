MUMBAI Nov 15 Turmeric futures rose in afternoon trade on Tuesday supported by demand in the spot market and short-covering which could continue at these levels, traders and analysts said.

* Longer-term, higher stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts and traders said.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 26 rupees to 5,552 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 3:52 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was up 2.31 percent at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 14 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

* "It's a temporary pull back in the prices. Futures may rise by another 100-200 rupees to match the spot prices. Short-covering is expected to continue at these levels," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Analysts and traders do not expect prices to sustain higher levels in the long run as increased supplies are expected next year, which should mean downward pressure.

JEERA

Jeera futures were up as traders chose to buy at lower levels after prices have fallen more than six percent since the beginning of the month.

* However, a sharp gain is unlikely with spot prices still slipping as the market expects increased supply with sowing now under way in key cultivating areas, traders and analysts said.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 3:52 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.58 percent up at 13,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying support is seen at lower levels but the upside is restricted because of weak overseas demand and sowing operations," said Reddy.

* Reddy expects the December contract to rise to 14,200 rupees in short term.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 19 rupees to 14,221 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading in a narrow range with weakness expected in the short term as the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop tempted by remunerative prices offset depleting stocks and thin spot supplies.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 3:52 p.m., the most active December pepper contract eased 0.16 percent to 34,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to be range-bound until strong winter demand comes in. Demand is there but it's not sustaining at higher levels," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key spot market in the southern state of Kerala.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 338 rupees to 34,540 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)