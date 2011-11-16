MUMBAI Nov 16 Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on Wednesday, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year, analysts and traders said.

* At 1:36 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 0.83 percent at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11 till Nov. 15.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to continue to fall in longer term because stocks are high and demand is not that strong," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 86 rupees to 5,684 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures were little higher tracking a firm spot market where demand from local traders supported prices, although adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations limited the gains.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 1:35 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.33 percent up at 13,845 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts and traders however, do not expect the upside in jeera to continue for long because of higher stocks and weak exports.

* "Stocks are sufficient to meet the demand until fresh crop comes in the market. Sowing operations are also underway in many areas ... these factors are expected to keep jeera prices under pressure," said Mittal.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 41.5 rupees to 14,262.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading a tad up due to depleting stocks and thin spot supplies but the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop capped the gains.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 1:36 p.m., the most active December pepper contract edged 0.19 percent up to 34,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The availability of black pepper in the market is limited and the dealers and farmers having pepper are not ready to sell their stocks in the anticipation of better prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* Analysts expect pepper December contract to touch 35,300 rupees by the end of this week.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 109 rupees to 34,368 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)