MUMBAI Nov 17 Turmeric futures edged down in afternoon trade on Thursday tracking weak spot due to higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year but some lower-level buying restricted the losses, analysts and traders said.

* At 3:00 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 0.08 percent at 4,746 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic buyers are staying away from the market on hopes of further drop in the prices. Local prices are likely to continue to remain lower in medium term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 34 rupees to 5,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy expects the December contract to take support at 4,650 rupees on Thursday.

* Turmeric exports during April-September year jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell due to adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations that are expected to be higher than last year although some lower-level buying supported prices.

* Sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 3:00 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.31 percent down at 13,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts and traders expect jeera prices to trade under pressure because of higher stocks and weak exports.

* "Sowing has started at many places in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Soil moisture is good and it looks like the area under cultivation may rise this year," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 43 rupees to 14,243 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were lower as thin activities in spot and the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop weighed on sentiment but depleting stocks restricted the losses.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 3:00 p.m., the most active December pepper contract fell 0.20 percent to 34,785 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not that strong as expected in the winter season. Winter demand has not yet picked up because of high volatility in prices," said Reddy.

* Analysts expect pepper December contract to test support at 34,500 rupees.

* At Kochi, pepper was almost steady at 34,397 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)