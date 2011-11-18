MUMBAI Nov 18 Turmeric futures fell for a second straight day on Friday with supplies plentiful, a trend that is likely to continue until February when traders could begin stocking up on the new crop, traders and analysts said.

* At 2:10 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 0.30 percent at 4,672 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot, supplies are outstripping demand. Buying is expected to improve only once the new crop comes in the market. Till then prices are likely to remain lower," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 7.5 rupees to 5,597.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September year jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

JEERA

futures were lower as favourable weather conditions supported sowing in key cultivating regions. Stocks are also sufficient.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 2:11 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.18 percent down at 13,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts and traders expect jeera prices to trade under pressure because of higher stocks and weak exports.

* "Sowing is gaining pace due to conducive weather conditions. Area under jeera cultivation is expected to rise over last year in Gujarat," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects jeera December contract to fall to 13,000 rupees in a week's time.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 5 rupees to 14,244 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

futures were steady as tepid demand from overseas buyers and the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop offset positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 2:11 p.m., the most active December pepper contract edged 0.06 percent up to 34,785 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has slowed down from overseas because they are waiting for the new Indian crop which is expected by Dec-January," said Hudani.

* Analysts expect pepper December contract to test support at 34,200 rupees.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 21 rupees to 34,403 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)