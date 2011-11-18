MUMBAI Nov 18 Turmeric futures fell for a
second straight day on Friday with supplies plentiful, a trend
that is likely to continue until February when traders could
begin stocking up on the new crop, traders and analysts said.
* At 2:10 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract
was down 0.30 percent at 4,672 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In spot, supplies are outstripping demand. Buying is
expected to improve only once the new crop comes in the market.
Till then prices are likely to remain lower," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* Cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues
till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 7.5
rupees to 5,597.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-September year jumped 46
percent to 41,500 tonnes.
JEERA
futures were lower as favourable weather conditions
supported sowing in key cultivating regions. Stocks are also
sufficient.
* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October
but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of
summer-sown crops.
* At 2:11 p.m., the most active December jeera contract
was 0.18 percent down at 13,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts and traders expect jeera prices to trade under
pressure because of higher stocks and weak exports.
* "Sowing is gaining pace due to conducive weather
conditions. Area under jeera cultivation is expected to rise
over last year in Gujarat," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst
at Kotak Commodities.
* Hudani expects jeera December contract to fall to 13,000
rupees in a week's time.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 5 rupees to
14,244 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent
to 16,000 tonnes.
PEPPER
futures were steady as tepid demand from overseas buyers and
the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop offset
positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
* At 2:11 p.m., the most active December pepper contract
edged 0.06 percent up to 34,785 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has slowed down from overseas because they are
waiting for the new Indian crop which is expected by
Dec-January," said Hudani.
* Analysts expect pepper December contract to test support
at 34,200 rupees.
* At Kochi, pepper fell 21 rupees to 34,403 rupees per 100
kg.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)