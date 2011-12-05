MUMBAI Dec 5 India's jeera futures were
up on Monday due to lower-level buying supported by some
improvement in local demand, analysts said.
* At 2:34 p.m, the most active December jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.63
percent to 13,390 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 10
percent since the start of November till Dec 3.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices
gained 14 rupees to 14,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local traders are buying at these levels because prices
have come down sharply in the last one month. Export demand,
however, is poor due to which any sharp gains are unlikely,"
said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a trader from Gujarat.
* Rising area under jeera cultivation in top producing
Gujarat state is expected to weigh on jeera futures by the end
of the session.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were higher due to improved buying from
exporters to meet overseas demand amid dwindling stocks.
* Pepper stocks have been poor with most of the producing
countries.
* At 2:35 p.m., the most active December pepper was
0.77 percent up at 35,380 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are likely to remain firm as demand is good from
exporters and local buyers. Availability is poor everywhere and
the situation is likely to continue till January," said Manikant
Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer,
and India are expected in January.
* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 46.5 rupees to
34,809.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22
percent to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up as traders chose to take advantage
of the lower prices while firm spot also supported.
* At 2:33 p.m, the benchmark December turmeric was
up 2.04 percent to 4,504 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts and traders do not expect the upside to continue
for long because of expectations of increased production next
year, which would mean higher supplies.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and the lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is
comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 29
rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)