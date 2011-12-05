MUMBAI Dec 5 India's jeera futures were up on Monday due to lower-level buying supported by some improvement in local demand, analysts said.

* At 2:34 p.m, the most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.63 percent to 13,390 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 10 percent since the start of November till Dec 3.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices gained 14 rupees to 14,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local traders are buying at these levels because prices have come down sharply in the last one month. Export demand, however, is poor due to which any sharp gains are unlikely," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a trader from Gujarat.

* Rising area under jeera cultivation in top producing Gujarat state is expected to weigh on jeera futures by the end of the session.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to improved buying from exporters to meet overseas demand amid dwindling stocks.

* Pepper stocks have been poor with most of the producing countries.

* At 2:35 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.77 percent up at 35,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to remain firm as demand is good from exporters and local buyers. Availability is poor everywhere and the situation is likely to continue till January," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India are expected in January.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 46.5 rupees to 34,809.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up as traders chose to take advantage of the lower prices while firm spot also supported.

* At 2:33 p.m, the benchmark December turmeric was up 2.04 percent to 4,504 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts and traders do not expect the upside to continue for long because of expectations of increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and the lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 29 rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)