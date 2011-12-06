MUMBAI Dec 6 India's jeera futures fell on Tuesday on increased sowing in the top producer, Gujarat, while subdued physical demand also weighed, analysts said.

* At 1:50 p.m, the most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.31 percent to 13,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 78 rupees to 14,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Area under jeera cultivation is rising due to favourable weather conditions. Total area is expected to be higher than last year," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher on a pick-up in demand from exporters due to competitive prices in the international market and estimates of lower output at home, analysts said.

* At 1:50 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.46 percent higher at 35,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper output is projected at 43,000 tonnes for 2012 against 48,000 tonnes last year by the International Pepper Community," said Mittal.

* Traders expect overseas enquiries to gain pace in the coming days due to competitive prices of the Indian origin pepper in the world market.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 137.5 rupees to 34,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India are expected in January.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were down on expectations of increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies, and higher carry-forward stocks.

* At 1:50 p.m, the benchmark December turmeric was down 0.30 percent to 4,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to remain lower due to pressure from higher stocks and supplies. Fresh supplies from the new crop in January would further push the prices down," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and the lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 29 rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)