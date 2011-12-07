MUMBAI Dec 7 Turmeric futures were down on Wednesday, weighed by higher stocks carried forward from last season and expectations of increased production next year, analysts said.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and the lengthy harvesting widely begins from January.

* The southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the western state of Maharashtra are major producers of the crop.

* At 2:43 p.m, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.57 percent down to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "New crop arrivals are expected to start by the end of January. Supply pressure from the new crop would further pressurize turmeric prices," said Sandeep Akula, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged up 11 rupees to 5,390 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot traders expect physical turmeric prices to fall to 4,800-4,500 rupees per 100 kg in the next couple of months.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell more than half a percent as players fretted about early arrival of the spice at spot markets from the new crop but prices could recover later on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts said.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India are expected in January or even mid-December.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

* At 2:43 p.m., the most active December pepper contract was 0.75 percent lower at 35,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-booking is seen at higher levels but any sharp fall is unlikely because the overall trend is firm. Prices are likely to recover by the end of the session due to lower stocks," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 62 rupees to 35,033 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

JEERA

India's jeera futures edged up as supplies to the spot markets fell slightly.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* At 2:43 p.m, the most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.22 percent to 13,364 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 20 percent from the contract high of 16,860 rupees touched on Sept. 21 to yesterday's close.

* "The overall trend is still weak. Sowing is progressing well and the weather is also favourable in the cultivating areas," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the December contract to test resistance at 13,500-13,600 rupees.

* Analysts and traders, however, do not expect any sharp upside in prices due to higher sowing in Gujarat, a top producing state, which pressured spot prices, and lower exports.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 43 rupees to 14,129 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)