MUMBAI Dec 8 Turmeric futures were up on Thursday tracking firm spot market while some overseas enquiries also supported the upside, analysts said.

* At 2:35 p.m, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.19 percent up to 4,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is just a temporary recovery in turmeric prices. December contract may test resistance at 4,700 rupees. Overall trend is still weak on hopes of higher production," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting season widely begins from January.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 48 rupees to 5,443 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:39 p.m., the most active December pepper contract was 0.20 percent higher 35,495 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, likelihood of fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India in January or even mid-December, is weighing on sentiment.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 47 rupees to 34,967 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

India's jeera futures were higher as supplies to the spot markets fell slightly.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* At 2:43 p.m, the most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.18 percent to 13,587 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have come down in spot but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because sowing is higher and exports are also weak," said Jay Kumar Jain," a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Analysts and traders, however, do not expect any sharp upside in prices due to higher sowing in Gujarat, a top producing state, which pressured spot prices, and lower exports.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 43 rupees to 14,129 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)