MUMBAI Dec 9 Pepper futures fell on Friday as stockists cleared their old stocks to take advantage of the higher prices while hopes of fresh supply by the end of December weighed, analysts and traders said.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and India are expected in January, if not by mid-December.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

* At 2:36 p.m., the most active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.66 percent lower at 35,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders want to clear their old stocks because they are getting very good prices. Pepper prices are likely to remain under pressure in short term due to increased selling," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi in Kerala.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper gained 18 rupees to 35,000 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up as some overseas enquiries are supporting buying at lower levels, analysts said.

* At 2:36 p.m, the December turmeric contract was 0.35 percent up at 4,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some bounce-back is seen in turmeric prices but the long-term trend is still weak because supplies are very good and production for next year is expected higher," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the December contract to trade in the range of 4,400-4,800 rupees per 100 kg in the next couple of sessions.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting season widely begins from January.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 32 rupees to 5,411 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures edged up on marginal overseas enquiries and falling supplies in spot markets. However, higher sowing restricted the upside.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* At 2:36 p.m, the most active December jeera contract was up 0.34 percent to 13,695 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some overseas enquires have come for Indian origin jeera. However, any sharp upside is not seen because sowing is very good," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 28 rupees to 14,142.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)